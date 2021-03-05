Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

132,654 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L | LTHR| NAV| ROOF| BU CAM | HTD SEATS| 7 PASS

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L | LTHR| NAV| ROOF| BU CAM | HTD SEATS| 7 PASS

Location

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

132,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6643250
  • Stock #: SR21012A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H77GB505647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SR21012A
  • Mileage 132,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fully loaded accident free 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L. Powered by a 3.5 L V6 engine, putting power to all wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior that seats 7 passengers, heated front seats, heated rear seats, powered driver seat, navigation, powered sunroof, back up camera and sensors, dual climate control, rear climate control, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, push button start, power lift gate, intelligent traction management, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, ECON mode, alloy rims and much more. With 132,654 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

