Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Forte

14,520 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

LX+ | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | 14K | CRUISE | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

LX+ | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | 14K | CRUISE | HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7918623
  2. 7918623
  3. 7918623
  4. 7918623
  5. 7918623
  6. 7918623
  7. 7918623
  8. 7918623
  9. 7918623
  10. 7918623
  11. 7918623
  12. 7918623
  13. 7918623
  14. 7918623
  15. 7918623
  16. 7918623
  17. 7918623
  18. 7918623
  19. 7918623
  20. 7918623
  21. 7918623
  22. 7918623
  23. 7918623
  24. 7918623
  25. 7918623
  26. 7918623
  27. 7918623
  28. 7918623
  29. 7918623
  30. 7918623
  31. 7918623
  32. 7918623
  33. 7918623
  34. 7918623
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

14,520KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7918623
  • Stock #: P14818
  • VIN: KNAFX4A64G5618982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14818
  • Mileage 14,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2016 Kia Forte LX+. The definition of good things come in small packages, this sporty vehicle is designed to turn heads as easily as it turns corners. Powered by a 1.8 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to the front wheels via a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission. The LX comes with great features to keep you safe and connected, like a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, traction control, power windows, locks and mirrors, active ECO, AUX and USB ports, alloy rims and much more. With only 14,520 km. Call today to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory!! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 71,970 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru WRX Spor...
 91,814 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte LX+ |...
 14,520 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory