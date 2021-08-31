2016 Kia Forte

$16,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7918623

7918623 Stock #: P14818

P14818 VIN: KNAFX4A64G5618982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14818

Mileage 14,520 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.