2016 Kia Sorento

98,950 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2.0L Turbo SX | AWD | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | 99K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

98,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6140055
  • Stock #: P13898
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA11GG162604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13898
  • Mileage 98,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free 2016 Sorento SX Turbo was bought right here at Georgetown KIA and is an employee favorite, we LOVE the 2.0L turbo motor that powers this Sorento; it is the perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency and in our opinion the best motor that KIA ever put into their best-selling Sorento. This vehicle comes with a massive list of standard features including, but not limited to: leather, navigation, panoramic sunroof, AWD, heated steering wheel and seat, cooled seats, power seat, Apple/Android auto (functions as Navigation) with back-up camera, blind spot detector with rear cross traffic alert, push button start, steering wheel Bluetooth/cruise/audio controls, drive mode selector, parking sensors and, believe it or not, much more! Fully inspected by our KIA factory trained technicians for your peace of mind, the next owner will get the full balance of KIA's 5 year/100,000 km comprehensive warranty. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

