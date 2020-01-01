Menu
2016 Kia Soul

EX+ | ONE OWNER | SERVICE RECORDS | HTD SEATS |

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ | ONE OWNER | SERVICE RECORDS | HTD SEATS |

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,996KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502970
  • Stock #: SO20046A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55G7404649
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONLY AT A KIA DEALERSHIP CAN YOU EXTEND KIA'S FACTORY WARRANTY COVERAGE TO 5 YEARS/100,000KM'S. This is a one-owner 2016 Soul EX+ was bought and serviced right here are Georgetown KIA before being traded in on a brand new Soul! Equipped with fog lights, a bug-deflector, alloy wheels, power windows/door locks/mirrors, bluetooth, voice command, steering wheel controls for audio and cruise control, and much more. The Soul has created a name for itself with it's SUV-feel while maintaining the compact size of a crossover. With only 53000 km, this vehicle has been well taken care of, serviced, and is ready for a new home!

Georgetown Kia does it again bringing in inventory this very clean Kia Forte LX edition which still has the remainder of full comprehensive warranty up to a 100,000kms and comes with features such as blue tooth audio, steering wheel audio controls, power windows locks mirrors and so much more. Call to RSVP a VIP appointment for additional savings today. Previous daily rental
Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, a stellar reputation, and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.


Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.

CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!

LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.



A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

