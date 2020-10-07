Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Evoque

79,452 KM

Details Description Features

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Evoque

2016 Land Rover Evoque

SE AWD | CLEAN CARFX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 79,452 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Evoque

SE AWD | CLEAN CARFX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 79,452 KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6194841
  2. 6194841
  3. 6194841
  4. 6194841
  5. 6194841
  6. 6194841
  7. 6194841
  8. 6194841
  9. 6194841
  10. 6194841
  11. 6194841
  12. 6194841
  13. 6194841
  14. 6194841
  15. 6194841
  16. 6194841
  17. 6194841
  18. 6194841
  19. 6194841
  20. 6194841
  21. 6194841
  22. 6194841
  23. 6194841
  24. 6194841
  25. 6194841
  26. 6194841
  27. 6194841
  28. 6194841
  29. 6194841
  30. 6194841
  31. 6194841
  32. 6194841
  33. 6194841
  34. 6194841
  35. 6194841
  36. 6194841
  37. 6194841
  38. 6194841
Contact Seller

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

79,452KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6194841
  • Stock #: P13919
  • VIN: SALVP2BG1GH082817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,452 KM

Vehicle Description

The industry standard for luxurious and capable SUVs- ones that thrive in any terrain and look great doing it. If you want to be surrounded by luxury and travel in an SUV that demands respect and stops at nothing- take a look at our affordable, low km, accident free 2016 Range Rover Evoque SE. This luxurious SUV is powered by a great 2.0L 4 cylinder engine pushing power towards the 4x4 system through a 9 speed automatic transmission. This loaded SUV has keyless entry, push-button start, navigation, back up camera, panoramic sunroof, plush leather interior, powered seats, memory drivers seat, premium Meridian sound, dual-zone climate, power lift gate and much more! This great SUV is loaded and ready- With ONLY 79,452 km. Call now to book your test drive Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Volkswagen Beet...
 6,716 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion Ene...
 76,204 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan 370Z SPO...
 14,117 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory