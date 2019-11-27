Menu
2016 Lincoln MKC

Select| AWD|NAV|LEATHER|BU CAM | PANO ROOF | B/T

2016 Lincoln MKC

Select| AWD|NAV|LEATHER|BU CAM | PANO ROOF | B/T

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$22,950

  • 75,553KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4345677
  • Stock #: P12798
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D92GUJ06248
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A great American luxury SUV, this is our air tight, certified, low KM Lincoln MKC Select! Powered by a great 4 cylinder pushing power towards the AWD through an automatic transmission. This great SUV is LOADED with features, with plush black leather seats that are heated and powered with memory, heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, back up sensors, blind spot warning, keyless entry, push-button start, remote start, auto-lift tailgate and MUCH more! Take advantage of this great SUV before it is too late- call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

