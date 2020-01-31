Menu
2016 Lincoln MKC

Select | AWD | BU CAM|ROOF|NAVI |THX SOUND| P/GATE

2016 Lincoln MKC

Select | AWD | BU CAM|ROOF|NAVI |THX SOUND| P/GATE

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

  77,399KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4624260
  Stock #: P13104
  VIN: 5LMCJ2D97GUJ23952
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Loaded, luxurious, reliable and comfortable- this is our incredible 2016 Lincoln MKC Select! Powered by a great 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the AWD system through an automatic transmission. This great luxurious American SUV is PACKED with features such as keyless entry, push-button start, panoramic sunroof, navigation, steering wheel audio controls, premium THX audio, heated and powered memory leather seats, dual-climate control, powered tail-gate and much more! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!


Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.



Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.


CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!


LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.




A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Electronic Compass
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

