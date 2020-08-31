Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

91,061 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT | AWD| CLEAN CARFX | LTHR| NAV | ROOF| B/U CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT | AWD| CLEAN CARFX | LTHR| NAV | ROOF| B/U CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 5716764
  2. 5716764
  3. 5716764
  4. 5716764
  5. 5716764
  6. 5716764
  7. 5716764
  8. 5716764
  9. 5716764
  10. 5716764
  11. 5716764
  12. 5716764
  13. 5716764
  14. 5716764
  15. 5716764
  16. 5716764
  17. 5716764
  18. 5716764
  19. 5716764
  20. 5716764
  21. 5716764
  22. 5716764
  23. 5716764
  24. 5716764
  25. 5716764
  26. 5716764
  27. 5716764
  28. 5716764
  29. 5716764
  30. 5716764
  31. 5716764
  32. 5716764
  33. 5716764
  34. 5716764
  35. 5716764
  36. 5716764
  37. 5716764
  38. 5716764
Contact Seller
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

91,061KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5716764
  • Stock #: P13686
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY9G0732064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13686
  • Mileage 91,061 KM

Vehicle Description

What a beauty, take a look at this absolutely feature-packed, accident free Mazda CX-5 GT! Powered by a 2.5L inline 4 pushing power towards all 4 wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. As you enter our CX-5 through the key-less entry, you will be greeted by a plush leather interior with great options and a phenomenal interface. This CX-5 comes equipped with powered and memory heated seats, a sunroof, navigation, back up camera, push-button start, Bose sound, a great infotainment system and much more! If you're looking for a great SUV that will last a lifetime and keep you comfortable and surrounded in quality, then come see this wonderful CX-5 GT. Call now to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2009 Pontiac G8 Base
 199,861 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 117,695 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-Type L...
 41,677 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory