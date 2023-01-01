Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA5

136,325 KM

Details Features

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

GS

Location

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

136,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036068
  • Stock #: 16-92189GT

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

