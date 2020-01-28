Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC | BACK UP CAM | LEATHER | HTD SEATS

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC | BACK UP CAM | LEATHER | HTD SEATS

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,950KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4567155
  • Stock #: P13050
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB8GN310209
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

German excellence in a clean low mileage sedan- take a look at our LOADED 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA 4Matic. Powered by an incredible 2.0L 4 cylinder engine pushing power towards the award winning 4Matic AWD system through an automatic transmission. This luxurious sedan has everything you need- with a plush leather interior, heated memory powered seats, back up camera, sensors, keyless entry with push-button start, and much much more. This is a great feature packed sedan with only 52k KM. Do not miss your chance, call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, a stellar reputation, and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience.



Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP BONUS! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google.



Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.


Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience.


CAR PROOF Report available to view with every vehicle!


Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now!


LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS.




A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Georgetown, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo & Woodbridge! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag

