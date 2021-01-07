Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

66,532 KM

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | BT | 66K

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF | BT | 66K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

66,532KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6597929
  Stock #: P14120
  VIN: WDC0G4KB6GF094324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,532 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for a luxurious, fully loaded SUV? We have this beautiful accident free 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. Powered by 2.0 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting that power to all wheels via a 9 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like plush leather seats, memory powered front seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up and 360 degree camera and sensors, push button start, cruise control, steering wheel paddle shifts, multiple drive modes including ECO and sport power lift gate, folding rear seats, adjustable steering, alloy rims, Burmester sound system tinted windows and much more. With only 66,532 km. Call today to book your appointment to see this true beauty in person. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

