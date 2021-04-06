Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

55,144 KM

$44,950

+ tax & licensing
$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 350d 4MATIC | NAV | PANO ROOF | BU CAM | 55K |

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 350d 4MATIC | NAV | PANO ROOF | BU CAM | 55K |

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

55,144KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6947422
  • Stock #: P14120A
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB8GA761024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this just traded 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D. Powered by a 3.0 L V6 turbo diesel engine, putting power to all wheels via a 9 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered front seats, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up and 360 degree camera, steering wheel paddle shifts, steering wheel audio controls, power lift gate, dual climate control, rear climate control, push button start, multiple drive modes as well as terrain modes, aftermarket trailer brake, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With only 55,144 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

