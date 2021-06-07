2016 Nissan Rogue

$15,950 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 9 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7181210

7181210 Stock #: P14374

P14374 VIN: 5N1AT2MT6GC855348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14374

Mileage 72,962 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.