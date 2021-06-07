Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

72,962 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | 72 K

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | 72 K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7181210
  2. 7181210
  3. 7181210
  4. 7181210
  5. 7181210
  6. 7181210
  7. 7181210
  8. 7181210
  9. 7181210
  10. 7181210
  11. 7181210
  12. 7181210
  13. 7181210
  14. 7181210
  15. 7181210
  16. 7181210
  17. 7181210
  18. 7181210
  19. 7181210
  20. 7181210
  21. 7181210
  22. 7181210
  23. 7181210
  24. 7181210
  25. 7181210
  26. 7181210
  27. 7181210
  28. 7181210
  29. 7181210
  30. 7181210
  31. 7181210
  32. 7181210
  33. 7181210
  34. 7181210
  35. 7181210
Contact Seller

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

72,962KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7181210
  • Stock #: P14374
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT6GC855348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14374
  • Mileage 72,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2016 Nissan Rogue SV. Powered by a 2.5 L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front wheels through a solid and reliable CVT transmission. This Rogue is loaded with some great features such as a comfortable cloth interior, back up camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, powered driver seat, climate control, USB and AUX connectivity, sport and ECO modes, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. In the market for a sharp, reliable SUV with 72,962 km - this is the perfect option for you. Take advantage of this great offer before it is too late, call now to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Lincoln MKX RES...
 82,308 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac Escala...
 122,194 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2016 Scion FR-S TOUC...
 67,368 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory