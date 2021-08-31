Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru WRX

91,814 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech | 6 SPD M/T | SUNROOF | NAV | BU CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech | 6 SPD M/T | SUNROOF | NAV | BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7918629
  2. 7918629
  3. 7918629
  4. 7918629
  5. 7918629
  6. 7918629
  7. 7918629
  8. 7918629
  9. 7918629
  10. 7918629
  11. 7918629
  12. 7918629
  13. 7918629
  14. 7918629
  15. 7918629
  16. 7918629
  17. 7918629
  18. 7918629
  19. 7918629
  20. 7918629
  21. 7918629
  22. 7918629
  23. 7918629
  24. 7918629
  25. 7918629
  26. 7918629
  27. 7918629
  28. 7918629
  29. 7918629
  30. 7918629
  31. 7918629
  32. 7918629
  33. 7918629
  34. 7918629
  35. 7918629
  36. 7918629
  37. 7918629
  38. 7918629
  39. 7918629
  40. 7918629
Contact Seller

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

91,814KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7918629
  • Stock #: SG22011B
  • VIN: JF1VA1L68G9824249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SG22011B
  • Mileage 91,814 KM

Vehicle Description

An incredible, powerful driving experience with rally racing heritage- this is our 2016 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech Package! Powered by an incredible 2.0 L flat-4 cylinder engine, pushing power towards Subaru's legendary AWD via a smooth 6 speed manual transmission. This stunning blue WRX is a powerful sedan with sharp styling. Loaded with great features such as a plush leather interior, heated front seats, powered driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, climate control, 7-inch touchscreen, steering wheel audio controls, blind spot monitor, upgraded suspension, push button start, proximity key, great cargo space, power windows, locks and mirrors, harman/kardon sound system, tinted windows, Fast fc 18" alloy rims and much more. With 91,814 km. Do not miss out on owning an incredible, sporty, safe and reliable sedan. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Maserati GranTu...
 19,803 KM
$139,888 + tax & lic
2018 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 32,962 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Disc...
 106,013 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory