2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

42,311 KM

$21,950

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

2.0I TOURING | CLN CRFX | BU CAM | 42K | BLUETOOTH

2.0I TOURING | CLN CRFX | BU CAM | 42K | BLUETOOTH

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

42,311KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7727860
  Stock #: P14669A
  • VIN: JF2GPABC6G8303448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, accident free 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Touring. Powered by a 2.0 L 4 cylinder engine, putting power to all wheels via a smooth CVT transmission. Comes with features like a comfortable two tone cloth interior, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel paddle shifts, steering wheel audio controls, climate control, power windows, locks and mirrors, roof racks, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 42,311 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

