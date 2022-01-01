Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

85,668 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

XSE | PWR SUNROOF | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | BSM |

2016 Toyota Camry

XSE | PWR SUNROOF | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | BSM |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

85,668KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8133406
  • Stock #: P14911
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK7GU585373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14911
  • Mileage 85,668 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a sedan that is known for incredible comfort, reliability and longevity - this is our 2016 Toyota Camry XSE. Powered by a 2.5 L 4 cylinder engine, pushing power towards the front wheels through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This Camry comes with great features such as a plush and comfortable cloth/leather interior, heated front seats, powered driver seat, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel paddle shifts, dual climate control, push button start, USB & AUX, steering wheel controls blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more! This is a great deal on a car that will last you YEARS while giving you constant ease of mind - With 85,668 km. Call now to book your test drive. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.) LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

