Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Highlander

100,874 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | 8 PASS | NAV | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE | 1 OWNR | CLN CRFX | 8 PASS | NAV | SUNROOF

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7197887
  2. 7197887
  3. 7197887
  4. 7197887
  5. 7197887
  6. 7197887
  7. 7197887
  8. 7197887
  9. 7197887
  10. 7197887
  11. 7197887
  12. 7197887
  13. 7197887
  14. 7197887
  15. 7197887
  16. 7197887
  17. 7197887
  18. 7197887
  19. 7197887
  20. 7197887
  21. 7197887
  22. 7197887
  23. 7197887
  24. 7197887
  25. 7197887
  26. 7197887
  27. 7197887
  28. 7197887
  29. 7197887
  30. 7197887
  31. 7197887
  32. 7197887
  33. 7197887
  34. 7197887
  35. 7197887
  36. 7197887
  37. 7197887
  38. 7197887
  39. 7197887
  40. 7197887
  41. 7197887
  42. 7197887
  43. 7197887
Contact Seller

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

100,874KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197887
  • Stock #: P14407
  • VIN: 5TDJCRFH6GS017289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, one owner, accident free 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE. Powered by a 3.5 L V6 engine, putting power to all wheels via a CVT transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, 3rd row seating for 8, heated front seats, powered driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, rear climate control, power lift gate, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, locks and mirrors, push button start, rear folding seats, ECO and EV modes, roof racks, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 100,874 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 RAM 2500 Power ...
 53,288 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 TRX 4x...
 505 KM
$143,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus TITA...
 163,467 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory