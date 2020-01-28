Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | BU CAM | ONLY 21,979KMS

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,979KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4596582
  • Stock #: NSI2
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV8GW496702
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Legendary reliability, great cargo space, safety, and all-wheel drive- take a look at our 2016 Rav4. Just in, is this great Toyota Rav4 SE powered by a 2.5L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the AWD through an automatic transmission. This SUV is PACKED with features such as powered and heated leather seats, heated steering, sunroof, back up camera, auto-lift tailgate, AUX and USB input, dual-climate control, steering wheel audio controls, and much more! Do not miss out, call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

1-888-234-7906

