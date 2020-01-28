2016 Toyota RAV4

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
905-877-7818
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned™ Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.
Legendary reliability, great cargo space, safety, and all-wheel drive- take a look at our 2016 Rav4. Just in, is this great Toyota Rav4 SE powered by a 2.5L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the AWD through an automatic transmission. This SUV is PACKED with features such as powered and heated leather seats, heated steering, sunroof, back up camera, auto-lift tailgate, AUX and USB input, dual-climate control, steering wheel audio controls, and much more! Do not miss out, call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5