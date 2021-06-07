Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

77,127 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TRENDLINE | CLN CRFX | NAV | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TRENDLINE | CLN CRFX | NAV | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

  Listing ID: 7215215
  • Stock #: P14403
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU3GM515602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added, accident free 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Trendline. Powered by a 1.8 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting power to the front wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated front seats, navigation, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, push button start, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more. With 77,127 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

