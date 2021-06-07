2016 Volkswagen Golf

$15,950 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 1 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7215215

P14403 VIN: 3VWC17AU3GM515602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Light Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14403

Mileage 77,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

