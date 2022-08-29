Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

122,593 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

Location

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

122,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9158815
  • Stock #: 16-85138T
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX5GW085138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16-85138T
  • Mileage 122,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Set your course in this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline that will not disappoint you and your family. Finished in a Pure White exterior that complements the Brown leather interior, standing on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagen's 4Motion system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Fender sound system, driver memory seat, AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted controls dual climate control, power driver seat with power lumbar support, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

