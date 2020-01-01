Menu
2017 Audi A4

32,443 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
TECHNIK | LTHR | NAV | ROOF | B/U CAM | 32,443 KM

Location

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

32,443KM
Used
  • Stock #: P13984
  • VIN: WAUCNAF40HN003474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Just in on the lot is this sharp styling, a brand with true prestige and a sedan with a lot to offer- take a look at our 2017 Audi A4 Technik. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power to Audi's legendary Quattro AWD system through a 7 speed automatic transmission. This A4 is LOADED with great features such as navigation, leather interior, keyless entry, powered and heated seats, back up and 360 degree camera, sunroof, and much more. With only 32,443 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

