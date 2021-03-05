Menu
2017 Audi SQ5

52,621 KM

Details Description Features

$42,950

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

3.0T Technik | CLN CRFX | LTHR | NAV | PANO ROOF |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

52,621KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6643256
  • Stock #: P14147
  • VIN: WA1LCAFP7HA016534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14147
  • Mileage 52,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning, powerful accident free 2017 Audi SQ5 Technik. Powered by a 3.0 L V6 turbocharged engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like a plush leather interior, memory powered driver seat, heated front seats, rear heated seats, navigation, back up camera and sensors, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, steering wheel paddle shifts, power lift gate, push button start, folding 2nd row, cruise control, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With only 52,621 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

