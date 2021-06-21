Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X1

62,286 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i NAVIGATION|BACKUP CAM|PANO ROOF|HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i NAVIGATION|BACKUP CAM|PANO ROOF|HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

  1. 7404716
  2. 7404716
  3. 7404716
  4. 7404716
  5. 7404716
  6. 7404716
  7. 7404716
  8. 7404716
  9. 7404716
  10. 7404716
  11. 7404716
  12. 7404716
  13. 7404716
  14. 7404716
  15. 7404716
  16. 7404716
  17. 7404716
  18. 7404716
  19. 7404716
  20. 7404716
  21. 7404716
  22. 7404716
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7404716
  • Stock #: 17-72203AR
  • VIN: WBXHT3C33H5F72203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Jet Black, Canberra Beige Perforated Dakota Leather Break free when you take home this 2017 BMW X128i. This SAV (Sport Active Vehicle) is eager for action and ready for anything you have in mind. Finished in a Jet Black exterior and matched to a Canberra Beige Leather interior, the exterior is standing strong on a set of 18 wheels. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight(8) speed automatic transmission, its All-Wheel drive (xDrive) system will give you the added confidence to tackle on any road conditions. Stepping inside, this X128i comes equipped with dual zone climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated seats, rear view camera, navigation, power adjustable and memory seat, panoramic sunroof, power windows, power lock, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2017 BMW X128i for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks 2) Low no haggle Pricing, 3) 7 day exchange policy, 4) No charge job loss protection. AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,374 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,374 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 54,476 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

Call Dealer

905-702-XXXX

(click to show)

905-702-2820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory