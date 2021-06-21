2017 BMW X1

+ taxes & licensing
905-702-2820
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
905-702-2820
+ taxes & licensing
Jet Black, Canberra Beige Perforated Dakota Leather Break free when you take home this 2017 BMW X128i. This SAV (Sport Active Vehicle) is eager for action and ready for anything you have in mind. Finished in a Jet Black exterior and matched to a Canberra Beige Leather interior, the exterior is standing strong on a set of 18 wheels. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight(8) speed automatic transmission, its All-Wheel drive (xDrive) system will give you the added confidence to tackle on any road conditions. Stepping inside, this X128i comes equipped with dual zone climate control, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated seats, rear view camera, navigation, power adjustable and memory seat, panoramic sunroof, power windows, power lock, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We’d love for you to come in and experience this 2017 BMW X128i for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks 2) Low no haggle Pricing, 3) 7 day exchange policy, 4) No charge job loss protection. AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7