2017 Buick Regal

Listing ID: 6956504

6956504 Stock #: P14290

P14290 VIN: 2G4GL5EX0H9181641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour TAUPE

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14290

Mileage 24,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

