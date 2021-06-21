+ taxes & licensing
Premium Cloth - Light Titanium / Jet Black, Mosaic Black (MET) (w/ PDR) Not only does this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox turn heads, it created an uncompromising design to help reduce wind drag and boost efficiency. Finished in a Mosaic Black Metallic exterior that is completed with a Light Titanium & Jet Black premium cloth interior, balanced on a set of 17” alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission that is layered with Chevrolet’s All-Wheel Drive system. Step inside the interior and you will be impressed to find features including backup camera, heated front seats, power driver seat with lumbar support, Bluetooth, A/C, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. We urge you to come in and experience this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox before its gone! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive
