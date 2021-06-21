Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

51,891 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-702-2820

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|AWD

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT BACKUP CAM|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

905-702-2820

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7404800
  Stock #: 17-75238AR
  VIN: 2GNFLFEK1H6275238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17-75238AR
  • Mileage 51,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Cloth - Light Titanium / Jet Black, Mosaic Black (MET) (w/ PDR) Not only does this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox turn heads, it created an uncompromising design to help reduce wind drag and boost efficiency. Finished in a Mosaic Black Metallic exterior that is completed with a Light Titanium & Jet Black premium cloth interior, balanced on a set of 17” alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 2.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission that is layered with Chevrolet’s All-Wheel Drive system. Step inside the interior and you will be impressed to find features including backup camera, heated front seats, power driver seat with lumbar support, Bluetooth, A/C, steering wheel mounted controls and so much more. We urge you to come in and experience this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox before its gone! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

