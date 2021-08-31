2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$49,950 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 1 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7986777

7986777 VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG163525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,191 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tonneau Cover Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience tilt steering Tow Package Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features 4th Door Bed Liner Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.