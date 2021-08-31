Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

88,191 KM

Details Description Features

$49,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Z71 | SUNROOF | NAV | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | BT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Z71 | SUNROOF | NAV | BU CAM | HTD SEATS | BT

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7986777
  2. 7986777
  3. 7986777
  4. 7986777
  5. 7986777
  6. 7986777
  7. 7986777
  8. 7986777
  9. 7986777
  10. 7986777
  11. 7986777
  12. 7986777
  13. 7986777
  14. 7986777
  15. 7986777
  16. 7986777
  17. 7986777
  18. 7986777
  19. 7986777
  20. 7986777
  21. 7986777
  22. 7986777
  23. 7986777
  24. 7986777
  25. 7986777
  26. 7986777
  27. 7986777
  28. 7986777
  29. 7986777
  30. 7986777
  31. 7986777
  32. 7986777
  33. 7986777
  34. 7986777
  35. 7986777
  36. 7986777
  37. 7986777
  38. 7986777
  39. 7986777
  40. 7986777
  41. 7986777
Contact Seller

$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

88,191KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7986777
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG163525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this luxurious, head turning truck from Chevrolet - take a look at this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with Z71 off road package! Powered by a great 5.3 L V8 cylinder engine, pushing power towards the 4x4 system through an 8 speed automatic transmission. You'll enjoy a plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, power sunroof, navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, dual climate control, factory trailer brake, this Z71 package adds off-road-oriented hardware such as special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks, and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks, differential lock, lift kit, trailering package, tonneau cover, bed liner, rear power sliding window, Bose sound system, power windows, locks and mirrors, wireless charging station, adjustable pedal height, tinted windows, 22" Fuel alloy rims and much more! With 88,191 km. Call today to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
4th Door
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 132,106 KM
$30,950 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot TOU...
 95,747 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,673 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory