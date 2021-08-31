Menu
2017 Dodge Durango

152,780 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
GT | 8 PASS | SUNROOF| LTHR | HTD SEATS | B/UP CAM

Location

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

152,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7744044
  • Stock #: ST22000A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4HC898427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Check out this newly traded in 2017 Dodge Durango GT. Powered by a 3.6 L V6 cylinder engine, putting power to all wheels via an 8 speed automatic transmission. Comes loaded with features like 3 rows of plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, digital compass, steering wheel paddle shifts, cruise control, dual climate control, rear climate control, push button start, rear folding 3rd row, parking sensors, ECO and sport modes, AUX and USB ports, power windows, locks and mirrors, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 152,780 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Analog Gauges

