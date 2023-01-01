Menu
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP / SXT for sale in Georgetown, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,488 KM

$23,029

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP / SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP / SXT

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,029

+ taxes & licensing

144,488KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-54832T
  • Mileage 144,488 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Rear Defrost

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Mirror(s)

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$23,029

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan