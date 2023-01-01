$23,029+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP / SXT
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$23,029
+ taxes & licensing
144,488KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-54832T
- Mileage 144,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Georgetown
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-XXXX(click to show)
