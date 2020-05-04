Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE | NAVI | BU CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUTOOTH

2017 Ford Escape

SE | NAVI | BU CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUTOOTH

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,187KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982724
  • Stock #: P13274
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD5HUA69941
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A stylish, comfortable, easy crossover that's popular for very good reason- this is our 2017 Ford Escape SE! Powered by a great EcoBoost 1.5L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front alloy wheels through an automatic transmission. This great Escape will keep you comfortable and moving all year long, with heated seats, keyless entry, navigation, back up camera, comfortable heated cloth seats, great cargo space, and much more! This fantastic Ford will not be here for too long, with only 48k KM this low KM

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

