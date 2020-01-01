Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

87,562 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | B/U CAM | 87,562 KM |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE | CLEAN CARFAX | NAVI | B/U CAM | 87,562 KM |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6297258
  2. 6297258
  3. 6297258
  4. 6297258
  5. 6297258
  6. 6297258
  7. 6297258
  8. 6297258
  9. 6297258
  10. 6297258
  11. 6297258
  12. 6297258
  13. 6297258
  14. 6297258
  15. 6297258
  16. 6297258
  17. 6297258
  18. 6297258
  19. 6297258
  20. 6297258
  21. 6297258
  22. 6297258
  23. 6297258
  24. 6297258
  25. 6297258
  26. 6297258
  27. 6297258
  28. 6297258
  29. 6297258
  30. 6297258
  31. 6297258
  32. 6297258
  33. 6297258
  34. 6297258
  35. 6297258
  36. 6297258
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,562KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6297258
  • Stock #: P13970
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD6HUA30582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13970
  • Mileage 87,562 KM

Vehicle Description

An extremely popular SUV that is versatile, reliable, comfortable and easy to drive from a trusted North American manufacturer- this is our accident free 2017 Ford Escape SE. This Escape is powered by a great 1.5 L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the front wheels through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This SUV is the perfect addition or upgrade for your garage- a solid and modern SUV with heated front seats,navigation, back up camera, media connectivity, powered windows, locks, mirrors, automatic headlights and much more. If you've been looking for a well maintained, safe and reliable SUV - look no further.With 87,562 km. Take advantage of this opportunity before someone else does- call today to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Mazda MAZDA6 SI...
 35,490 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SEL ...
 23,969 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano P...
 54,827 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory