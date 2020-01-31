Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT | 4X4 | SUPERCAB | 6 PASS | B/U CAM | 3.5L V6

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,353KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627641
  • Stock #: P13133
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E82HFB00454
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A fantastic truck, looking beautiful in white. This great F150 is powered by Ford's powerful and reliable 3.5L V6 pushing power towards the 4x4 system through an automatic transmission. A sharp and well maintained truck with only 91k KM, certified and ready for you. With rear view camera, USB and AUX input, tonneau cover, seating for 6 and much more. Do not miss out on your chance to get a great deal on an awesome F150- call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!



Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

