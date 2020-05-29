Menu
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Ford F-150

XLT| TORONTO MAPLE LEAF EDITION | 4X4 | ONE OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,532KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5044563
  • Stock #: P13357
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3HFC62507
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A fantastic rare TORONTO MAPLE LEAF EDITION F150, looking beautiful in white with Toronto Maple Leaf badges. This great one owner F150 is powered by Ford's powerful and reliable 3.5L EcoBoost V6 pushing power towards the 4x4 through a 10 speed automatic transmission. A sharp, dealer maintained truck with only 59,532 KMs, certified and ready for you. With navigation, leather interior, power pedals, 110v outlet, trailer backup assist, heated seats, sliding back glass, rear view camera, USB and AUX input, great climate control, bed liner, 5.5' box and much more. Do not miss out on your chance to get a great deal on an awesome F150- call now to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

