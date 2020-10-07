Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Rear Sliding Window Additional Features Backup Sensor 4th Door Navigation System Bed Liner Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

