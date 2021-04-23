$18,950 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 3 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6998405

6998405 Stock #: ST21041A

ST21041A VIN: 2HGFC1F4XHH108376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # ST21041A

Mileage 43,347 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.