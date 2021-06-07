Menu
2017 Honda Civic

58,006 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback SPORT | BU CAM | PWR SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | 58 K |

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback SPORT | BU CAM | PWR SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | 58 K |

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

58,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7197863
  • Stock #: P14378
  • VIN: SHHFK7H46HU307091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14378
  • Mileage 58,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this newly added 2017 Honda Civic Sport with Honda sensing. Powered by a 1.5 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, putting power to the front wheels via a smooth CVT transmission. Comes with features like a comfortable cloth interior, heated front seats, back up camera and sensors, power sunroof, Bluetooth, steering wheel paddle shifts, steering wheel audio controls, adaptive cruise control, push button start, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, ECON mode, power windows, mirrors and locks, USB port, alloy rims and much more. With only 58,006 km.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Collision Avoidance System

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

