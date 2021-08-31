$19,950 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 4 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8002203

8002203 Stock #: P14799A

P14799A VIN: 2HGFC1F41HH108959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P14799A

Mileage 85,430 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.