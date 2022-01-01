Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Ridgeline

126,470 KM

Details Description Features

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Touring | PWR SUNROOF | NAV | TONNEAU | BED LINER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Touring | PWR SUNROOF | NAV | TONNEAU | BED LINER

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 8101732
  2. 8101732
  3. 8101732
  4. 8101732
  5. 8101732
  6. 8101732
  7. 8101732
  8. 8101732
  9. 8101732
  10. 8101732
  11. 8101732
  12. 8101732
  13. 8101732
  14. 8101732
  15. 8101732
  16. 8101732
  17. 8101732
  18. 8101732
  19. 8101732
  20. 8101732
  21. 8101732
  22. 8101732
  23. 8101732
  24. 8101732
  25. 8101732
  26. 8101732
  27. 8101732
  28. 8101732
  29. 8101732
  30. 8101732
  31. 8101732
  32. 8101732
  33. 8101732
  34. 8101732
  35. 8101732
  36. 8101732
  37. 8101732
  38. 8101732
  39. 8101732
  40. 8101732
  41. 8101732
  42. 8101732
Contact Seller

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

126,470KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101732
  • Stock #: P14865A
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F76HB501322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14865A
  • Mileage 126,470 KM

Vehicle Description

When Honda made a pickup truck, the market responded...twice - and its become so hard to get your hands on, for a reason, everyone keeps them. We have a rare opportunity to sell this trade in to us 2017 Honda Ridgeline Touring. This Ridgeline has always been Honda Dealer serviced and is powered by a 3.5 L V6 cylinder engine, putting power to all wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory powered driver seat, power sunroof, navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, push button start, forward collision warning, emergency autonomous braking, lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, ECON mode, dual climate control, rear climate control, WeatherTech floor mats, power windows, locks and mirrors, tonneau cover, bed liner, roof racks, tinted windows, alloy rims and much more. With 126,470 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
4th Door
Bed Liner
Analog Gauges
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Ford Escape SEL...
 13,827 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Yaris LE...
 61,586 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 42,654 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory