2017 Hyundai Elantra

85,832 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

GL BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C

GL BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802881
  • Stock #: 17-39239T
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU139239

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,832 KM

Rethink your expectations with this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL. From its voluminous grille to its wide, assured stance, the Elantra has urban confidence and refinement written into every line. Finished in a Polar White exterior with turn signal integrated side mirrors that complement the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16" alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission. Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, blind-spot alert, traction control, steering wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth and so much more.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

