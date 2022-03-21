$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-795-6668
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | A/C
Location
The Humberview Group
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
855-795-6668
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8802881
- Stock #: 17-39239T
- VIN: KMHD84LF2HU139239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 85,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Rethink your expectations with this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL. From its voluminous grille to its wide, assured stance, the Elantra has urban confidence and refinement written into every line. Finished in a Polar White exterior with turn signal integrated side mirrors that complement the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16” alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission. Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, blind-spot alert, traction control, steering wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.