2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

91,135 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Location

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414826
  • Stock #: 17-26385GT
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8HG426385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17-26385GT
  • Mileage 91,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

Georgetown Toyota

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

