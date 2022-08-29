Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

132,968 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-618-3691

SE

SE

The Humberview Group

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

877-618-3691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9027250
  Stock #: 17-85803GT
  VIN: KM8J3CA40HU385803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17-85803GT
  • Mileage 132,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Caribbean Blue, Leather - Black Take on new roads with this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE that will bring joy to your daily commute. Finished in a Caribbean Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundai's All-Wheel-Drive system (AWD). Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, heated front/ rear seats, heated steering, steering wheel-mounted controls, auto wipers, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, powered driver seat, A/C, Bluetooth and so much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience this 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for yourself! Georgetown Toyota - Proud member of the Humberview Group Our sales staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable and we will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Ask us about our current financing rate % and options. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Georgetown Toyota

312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

