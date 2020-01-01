314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
905-877-7818
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned™ Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.
A fantastic a luxurious coupe with great driving mechanics and loads of features- this is our white hot 2017 Infiniti Q60! Powered by a great turbo-charged 3.0L V6 pushing power towards the AWD system through the automatic transmission. This great coupe is LOADED with premium Bose sound, plush leather, powered seats, sunroof, keyless entry with push button start, back up camera, navigation, dual-zone climate control and much more! This great coupe is here with only 41k KM, certified and ready to go. Do not miss out! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5