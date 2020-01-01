Menu
2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM|BOSE

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM|BOSE

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

  41,540KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4405914
  Stock #: P12906
  VIN: JN1EV7EL0HM552706
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
A fantastic a luxurious coupe with great driving mechanics and loads of features- this is our white hot 2017 Infiniti Q60! Powered by a great turbo-charged 3.0L V6 pushing power towards the AWD system through the automatic transmission. This great coupe is LOADED with premium Bose sound, plush leather, powered seats, sunroof, keyless entry with push button start, back up camera, navigation, dual-zone climate control and much more! This great coupe is here with only 41k KM, certified and ready to go. Do not miss out! Call now to book your test drive and save $200 with our booking bonus!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Quad Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

