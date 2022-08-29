Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,414 KM

Details Description Features

$35,994

+ tax & licensing
$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

855-795-6668

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Trailhawk

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Trailhawk

Location

The Humberview Group

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

855-795-6668

$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

86,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9158806
  • Stock #: 17-87466AR
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG8HC787466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Bright White There's no reason to settle for less when you can take command of this beautiful 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather/suede interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Jeep's 4x4 system. Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, driver memory seat, power front seats, Uconnect, Bluetooth, dual cliamte control, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk for yourself! To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are:1) One of Ontario’s largest used car dealer networks2) Low no haggle Pricing,3) 7 day exchange policy,4) No charge job loss protection.AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Georgetown

10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7

