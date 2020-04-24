Menu
2017 Kia Optima

SX TURBO | LTHR | ROOF | NAV | ACCIDENT-FREE |

2017 Kia Optima

SX TURBO | LTHR | ROOF | NAV | ACCIDENT-FREE |

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,774KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4898745
  • Stock #: FO20060A
  • VIN: 5XXGW4L26HG173243
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

Are you looking for a luxurious yet fun-to-drive sedan? Then look no further! This sleek and jam-packed 2017 KIA Optima SX TURBO has just arrived and is ready for a new home. Originally bought and serviced through us, the Optima is a 1-owner, ACCIDENT-FREE sedan that is a true must-see to appreciate. The SX trim comes equipped with leather, a rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitors, Harman/Kardon surround system, power drivers seats, both heated and cooled front row seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats for rear passengers, alloy wheels, power windows/door locks/mirrors as well as automatic side-view mirrors and much more. With just 51,774 km - the next owner takes advantage of the KIA 5YR/100,000KM factory warranty! Call ahead to avoid disappointment as used vehicles like this tend to sell quickly. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, a stellar reputation, and our family-first mentality earned the 2018 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2018 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.) Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.) A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

