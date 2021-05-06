Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sedona

67,246 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

SX+ | LTHR | BU CAM | HTD SEATS| 7 PASS | 67K | BT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sedona

SX+ | LTHR | BU CAM | HTD SEATS| 7 PASS | 67K | BT

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 7055984
  2. 7055984
  3. 7055984
  4. 7055984
  5. 7055984
  6. 7055984
  7. 7055984
  8. 7055984
  9. 7055984
  10. 7055984
  11. 7055984
  12. 7055984
  13. 7055984
  14. 7055984
  15. 7055984
  16. 7055984
  17. 7055984
  18. 7055984
  19. 7055984
  20. 7055984
  21. 7055984
  22. 7055984
  23. 7055984
  24. 7055984
  25. 7055984
  26. 7055984
  27. 7055984
  28. 7055984
  29. 7055984
  30. 7055984
  31. 7055984
  32. 7055984
  33. 7055984
  34. 7055984
  35. 7055984
  36. 7055984
  37. 7055984
  38. 7055984
  39. 7055984
  40. 7055984
  41. 7055984
  42. 7055984
  43. 7055984
  44. 7055984
  45. 7055984
Contact Seller
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

67,246KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7055984
  • Stock #: P14335
  • VIN: KNDMC5C15H6270473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Merlot Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14335
  • Mileage 67,246 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for a reliable minivan? Check out this newly added 2017 Kia Sedona SX+. Powered by a 3.3 L V6 engine, putting power to the front wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission. Comes with features like a plush two tone grey interior with red stitched seats for 7 adult passengers, memory powered driver seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, Bluetooth, rear power windows, dual climate control, rear climate control, cruise control, push button start, power lift gate, blind spot monitoring, dynamic drive modes, power windows, locks and mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, stow and go rear seats, WeatherTech fornt mats, tinted windows, alloy rims and more. With 67,246 km. Call today to book your appointment. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 Porsche Macan S...
 66,017 KM
$44,950 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 TECHNIK...
 52,633 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio LX+ | 1...
 19,026 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory