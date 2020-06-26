Menu
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD| 52K| 7-PASS| ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD| 52K| 7-PASS| ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,667KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5247650
  • Stock #: P13437
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA52HG308155
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Certified Pre-Owned

Kia Canada is pleased to announce our new Certified Pre-Owned&trade; Vehicle Program. We've always made high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive and own. Now you can purchase or lease a pre-owned Kia vehicle knowing that it's been inspected, serviced and backed with a nation-wide warranty. Every one of our vehicles must pass our most stringent multi-point inspections and meet our Certified Pre-Owned standards before you get behind the wheel. That means that every certified pre-owned Kia comes standard with safety and reliability.

Perfect for the city and the long country roads the Kia Sorento is renewed and ready. This is an SUV that is punching well above its weight class. This 7 seat variant, all-wheel drive, 6 cylinder- this is a vehicle that caters its experience to you. With back-up camera, device connectivity, and much more- this is the best SUV in its class. Whether you are a family that is looking for a vehicle with the safety features you need, an explorer who needs a vehicle that is comfortable and capable, or someone who enjoys extremely well engineered and designed vehicles- the Kia Sorento is for you. This 2017 EX AWD trim level is powered by the 290 horsepower 3.3L V6 pushing power towards the DYNAMAX intelligent AWD system through an 8-speed Sportmatic transmission. This model is equipped with 18-inch Machine Finish alloy wheels, leather seats, blind spot detection system (BSD), Rear-cross traffic alert (RCTA), 8-way adjustable and memory drivers seat, heated seats and steering, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, smart-key with push-button start and much more! call today to book your test drive before its gone. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

