2017 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.