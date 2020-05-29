Menu
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Lincoln MKC

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve AWD | NO ACCIDENT | NAVI | BU CAM | ROOF

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve AWD | NO ACCIDENT | NAVI | BU CAM | ROOF

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,650KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5172443
  • VIN: 5LMTJ3DHXHUL47392
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
An amazing and gorgeous White luxury SUV that is LOADED with options, take a look at this accident free 2017 MKC Reserve. Powered by a fantastic 2.0L 4 cylinder pushing power towards the all-wheel drive system through a 6 speed automatic transmission. This comfortable and luxurious SUV is LOADED with features such as heated and memory powered leather seats, navigation, back up camera with sensors, massive panoramic sunroof, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start and MUCH much more! This great SUV will not sit for long, call us now to book your test drive. 