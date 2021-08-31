Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

71,339 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Mazda CX-9

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD | 1 OWNR | 7 PASS| SUNROOF | 71K | BU CAM

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD | 1 OWNR | 7 PASS| SUNROOF | 71K | BU CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

71,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7850394
  • Stock #: P14767
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY2H0143391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P14767
  • Mileage 71,339 KM

Vehicle Description

A great and reliable SUV with gorgeous lines and a great design- this is our newly added, one owner 2017 Mazda CX-9 GS-L. Powered by a 2.5 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine, pushing power to all wheels through a great 6 speed automatic transmission. This is a great SUV that is primed and ready to go on any length of drive. This CX-9 has 3 rows of plush leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, powered driver seat, power sunroof, back up camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual climate control, rear climate control, powered windows, locks, mirrors, push-button start, sport mode, power liftgate, rear folding seat, tinted windows, alloy rims and so much more! With only 71,339 km. Take advantage of this great offer before it is too late - call now to book your test drive Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2021 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2021 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Online Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

