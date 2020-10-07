Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

93,253 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 93K

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 | CLEAN CARFAX | NAV | PANO ROOF | 93K

Location

Car Nation Canada

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

905-877-7818

  1. 6202134
  2. 6202134
  3. 6202134
  4. 6202134
  5. 6202134
  6. 6202134
  7. 6202134
  8. 6202134
  9. 6202134
  10. 6202134
  11. 6202134
  12. 6202134
  13. 6202134
  14. 6202134
  15. 6202134
  16. 6202134
  17. 6202134
  18. 6202134
  19. 6202134
  20. 6202134
  21. 6202134
  22. 6202134
  23. 6202134
  24. 6202134
  25. 6202134
  26. 6202134
  27. 6202134
  28. 6202134
  29. 6202134
  30. 6202134
  31. 6202134
  32. 6202134
  33. 6202134
  34. 6202134
  35. 6202134
  36. 6202134
  37. 6202134
  38. 6202134
  39. 6202134
  40. 6202134
  41. 6202134
  42. 6202134
Contact Seller

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

93,253KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6202134
  • Stock #: P13948
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB3HF222455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a German luxury SUV ? Well look no further then this accident free 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. Powered by 2.0 L 4 cylinder turbocharged engine. Putting power to all wheels via a smooth 9 speed automatic transmission. Coming packed with features like a plush leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, powered memory front seats, heated front and rear seats, back up camera, power liftgate and much more. With only 93,253 km. Call today to book your test drive. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. With our new location, we are primed to serve you even better with over 22 000 sq/ft and over 150 new and over 150 preowned inventory! Our commitment to your satisfaction and happiness along with your loyalty to Georgetown Kia has allowed us to top the ranks for years. Join the Georgetown Kia family and enjoy a consistent and award-winning experience. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Dealership Open Sunday for your shopping convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.)Apply Now! LOW FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located close to the cities of greater Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! Visit http://www.CarNationCanada.Com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 8,437 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge TITAN...
 42,716 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape TIT...
 47,383 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

15 Mountainview Rd N, Georgetown, ON L7G 4T3

Call Dealer

905-877-XXXX

(click to show)

905-877-7818

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory