2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

40,018 KM

Details Description Features

$43,950

+ tax & licensing
$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-877-7818

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

4MATIC | GLE 400 | NAVI | LEATHER | B/UP CAM | 40K

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

4MATIC | GLE 400 | NAVI | LEATHER | B/UP CAM | 40K

Location

Car Nation Canada

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

905-877-7818

  • Listing ID: 5401106
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GBOHA989809

$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

40,018KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! This accident free 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400- Powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing an impressive 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Via a 9 speed automatic transmission, this SUV offers buyers luxury, practicality, style, and performance, the GLE SUV's standard setup is oriented towards comfort and ease of driving, Features include standard emergency autonomous braking, available radar cruise control and lane-keeping assist ensure occupants are safe on the move. The GLE's cabin is a fine place to be, with comfortable seats, and a clean design that features an iPad-style centre display screen that is controlled via Benz's Comand control system. While leatherette upholstery is standard, buyers can upgrade to glove-soft Nappa leather and even plusher Designo quilted-finish Nappa leather. Heated seats come standard, and can be upgraded to feature ventilation and contour adapting. Even your drinks will ride in comfort with heated and cooled cupholders. Call now to book your test drive today. Georgetown Kia's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, stellar reputation and our family-first mentality earned the 2020 Canadian KIA Dealer of the year-DealerRater as well as the 2020 Ontario-Kia DealerRater Dealer of the year for attaining quality reviews from our customers. We also have received DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction award for 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater.ca & Google. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Example Cost of Borrowing - $20,000 over 48 months at 4.95% is $2,086.38.) A Proud Member of CAR NATION CANADA, where we've been treating you like family since 1989. Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Georgetown Kia

314 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5

